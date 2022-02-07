Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0297 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 203.3% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $1.96 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,573,984 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

