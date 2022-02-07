Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.10) to GBX 7,300 ($98.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.43.
GRUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,279. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
