Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($131.76) to GBX 6,100 ($82.01) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.10) to GBX 7,300 ($98.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.49) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.43.

GRUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,279. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

