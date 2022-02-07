JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0606

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $442.39 million and $122.10 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

