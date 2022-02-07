JustBet Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, JustBet has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $176,334.57 and $129.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.