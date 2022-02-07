K3 Capital Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

K3C opened at GBX 335.42 ($4.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £245.53 million and a P/E ratio of 45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.91. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.19).

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.57) price target on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Monday. lowered their target price on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.08) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($41,005.65). Also, insider Stuart Lees bought 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £29,999.88 ($40,333.26). Insiders purchased a total of 27,982 shares of company stock worth $8,974,988 over the last ninety days.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.