K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

