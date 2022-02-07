K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$7.17. 468,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,483. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.46. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. On average, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

