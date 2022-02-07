KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 10.7% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $5.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004391 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00050496 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

