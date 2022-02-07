Katalyo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $602,549.70 and approximately $110.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

