KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of KB Home worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

