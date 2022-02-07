Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

