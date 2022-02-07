Kelly Services (KELYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYB opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.69. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.