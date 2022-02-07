Kelly Services (KELYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
NASDAQ KELYB opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.69. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
