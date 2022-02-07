Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. 863,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.