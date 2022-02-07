Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 831,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,161. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

