Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,776 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. 32,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,421. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.