KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

NYSE SPOT opened at $174.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.