KeyCorp Weighs in on Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

HWM stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

