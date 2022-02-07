KeyCorp Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.05 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.