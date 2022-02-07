KeyFi (KEYFI) One Day Volume Hits $96,727.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $96,727.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

