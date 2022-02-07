Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $68.09. 166,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

