Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,169. Kforce has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.