Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.09. 166,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.