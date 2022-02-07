Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $68.09. 166,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20. Kforce has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

