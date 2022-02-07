Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.33 million.Kforce also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kforce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

