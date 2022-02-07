Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.17. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.