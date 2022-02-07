Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.17. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.