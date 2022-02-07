Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

KE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.31. 76,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645 over the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

