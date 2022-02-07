KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0001

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $242,372.40 and $3,744.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.