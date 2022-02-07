Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.