Klever Achieves Market Cap of $91.64 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Klever has a total market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $871,101.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

