Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.92. 1,068,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.