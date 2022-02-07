Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. Fair Isaac accounts for 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $504.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,471. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.00 and a 200-day moving average of $430.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

