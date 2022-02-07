Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,915 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. Guidewire Software accounts for 2.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.59. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
