Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Seaboard makes up approximately 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seaboard worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 125.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB traded down $60.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,831.55. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,099.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

