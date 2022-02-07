Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $595.68. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $682.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.32. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $472.51 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

