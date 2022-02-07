Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 376,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,059. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

