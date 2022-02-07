Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for about 2.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 441,759 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

