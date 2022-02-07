Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $7.45 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. LKQ accounts for about 2.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 20.4% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 22.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,717. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

