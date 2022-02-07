Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Cars.com comprises about 2.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Cars.com worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cars.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $558,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cars.com by 125.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cars.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

