Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,251 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. 12,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,900. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

