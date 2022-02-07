Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Insperity makes up about 5.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Insperity worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

NSP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

