Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 10.87% of Knowles worth $188,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.