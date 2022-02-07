Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.78, but opened at $59.97. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 2,622 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

