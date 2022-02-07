KOK (KOK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.20 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for $5.50 or 0.00012525 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $590.61 million and $7.20 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

