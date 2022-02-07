Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Raised to €47.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €46.00 ($51.69) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Konecranes from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a report on Friday.

Shares of KNCRY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.59. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

