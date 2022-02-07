Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $62,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

