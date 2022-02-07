Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 95,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

