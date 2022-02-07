Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $65.09 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $199.95 or 0.00454785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

