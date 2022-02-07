Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $946.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

