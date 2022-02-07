Lamden Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $526,603.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

