Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,329.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $84,791.86 and approximately $4,329.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars.

